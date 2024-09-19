Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled the registration of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a rape-murder case and allegations of financial irregularities. Kolkata: Arrested former Principal Sandip Ghosh (back) being taken by the CBI officials to a court in connection with R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.(PTI)

Ghosh, who is in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC, PTI reported quoting an official.

His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal chapter had earlier urged the WBMC to revoke Ghosh's medical registration. The WBMC had issued a show-cause notice to Ghosh on September 7, asking him to explain within three days why his registration should not be cancelled. Ghosh, currently in CBI custody, did not respond to the notice, according to the PTI report.

Ghosh was arrested on September 2, alongside police officer Abhijit Mondal, for allegedly tampering with evidence related to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The CBI's remand note stated that both Ghosh and Mondal facilitated the hurried cremation of the doctor’s body, despite the family's demand for a second autopsy.

The IMA, in a letter to WBMC president and TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, questioned why Ghosh's medical registration had not been revoked, despite the council’s provisions for such actions. The IMA called for Roy to set aside his “personal relationship” with Ghosh and ensure swift action.

Ghosh and Mondal were also accused of delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR). The CBI said that Ghosh remained "willfully absent" from the crime scene on the day the doctor’s body was found.

The trainee doctor’s body was discovered in a semi-nude condition in a seminar room at the hospital.

The sole accused in the murder, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested shortly after the incident.