Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is Congress leader in Lok Sabha

The Congress on Wednesday named five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury is the lone Congress MP from Bengal representing Berhampore since 1999. The party took the decision at a meeting this morning where party chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were present.

The Congress has been in disarray after Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party president in the aftermath of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Although the party’s working committee rejected his resignation, Gandhi has been adamant about sticking to his decision.

Chowdhury is also the president of the Bengal unit of the Congress. The Congress had won four of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014. This time, only Chowdhuy could retain his seat.

Mallikarjun Kharge who was the Congress floor leader in the last Lok Sabha lost the elections this time.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 14:39 IST