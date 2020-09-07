Bengal’s first lockdown this month begins today, says Centre informed

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:15 IST

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal is enforcing the first lockdown day in September on Monday. The state administration has already declared that complete state-wide lockdown would be enforced on three days in September – 7, 11 and 12.

In August, the government had imposed lockdown on six days. Nearly 5,000 people were arrested for violating lockdown rules and around 2,500 people were booked for not wearing masks on these six days. A few thousand people were arrested on other days.

Since the morning, the police have put up barricades on roads and naka checking was being done, vehicle owners were being checked and people on roads were being questioned. They were either sent back home or arrested if they failed to provide valid reasons.

The union government in its Unlock 4 guidelines had directed the state not to impose lockdown restrictions at the local level without consulting the Centre.

A senior official of the state government said: “All protocols have been maintained and the Centre has been informed.”

Till September 6, the state has recorded 1,80,788 cases of Covid-19 with around 3,000 cases on an average being added over the last few weeks. The discharge rate is more than 85%.

“The number of people being discharged from hospitals every day is more than the number of new cases being registered everyday, as a result the state has been recording a decline in the number of active cases over the past few days,” a health official said on Sunday.

Kolkata till Sunday had recorded 43,084 cases. The district of North 24 Parganas, the second most populous district in India, comes next with around 37,711 cases. Over the past few weeks, however, the district had been recording a higher number of cases than Kolkata.