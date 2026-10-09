Class 10 boy found dead inside classmate's house in Faridabad, cops injured as families clash

A class 10 boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a classmate's house in Faridabad’s Shiv Shakti enclave on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Two cops were injured in a clash that broke out after family members found the boy dead under mysterious circumstances at the girl's house. (HT Photo)

Police said the boy and his female classmate, both minors, were studying in standard 10 at a private school in Faridabad.

While the boy’s family alleged that he was murdered, the girl’s family said that he used to stalk her and had sneaked inside their home on Thursday night and hanged himself.

Two cops were injured in a clash that broke out after family members found the boy dead under mysterious circumstances at the girl's house.

What we know The victim, 17, was a resident of Sai Nagar Part-II and had travelled to the girl’s residence located in Shiv Shakti enclave.

Investigators said that it was the girl’s family which had alerted the police control room that the victim had died by suicide, after which the boy’s family also reached the spot, following which a clash broke out.

A senior police officer said that the boy’s family barged into the girl’s house and assaulted her family members, alleging that they had murdered him and hanged the body from the ceiling to make it look like a suicide.

“They ransacked the entire house after which police personnel were rushed to the spot in addition to those already present at the spot for investigation to bring the situation under control,” he said, adding the two cops had sustained minor injuries in the clash.

Investigators said that the situation was brought under control after an almost an hour-long effort to separate both families.

They said the body was taken into custody from the girl’s home and sent to the mortuary at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where an autopsy will be carried out on Friday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the girl’s family has alleged that they had even submitted a complaint in the school against the victim for harassing her.

“As per the girl’s family, he had apologised and promised not to follow her again in school. These things will be clear after the school principal, teachers and classmates are quizzed,” he said.

Yadav said that it will be clear from the autopsy whether the boy died by suicide or was murdered.

“Necessary legal action will be taken accordingly in the case after the post-mortem report is received, in which case the cause of death will become clear,” he added.