‘Will burn your voice with acid': TMC MLA threatens BJP leader in Bengal

A Trinamool Congress MLA has allegedly threatened to pour acid into the mouth of a BJP leader in Bengal. Abdur Rahim Bakshi also urged the residents of Malda district to “tear down BJP flags” and boycott the party.(Video Screengrab)

The alleged threat by TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi was made against BJP leader Shankar Ghosh during an event in protest against "atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers".

Bakshi, who is also the Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, made the statements on Saturday evening while referring to Ghosh's past statements made in the assembly calling migrant workers from Bengal as "Rohingyas" or "Bangladeshis".

“The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis... they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis. He shouted this…If I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth. You should know that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will not give you a place to speak. I will burn your face with acid,” Bakshi said.

The TMC leader from Malda had, in the past, threatened to cut off the hands and feet of leaders from the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress.

Bakshi also urged the residents of Malda district to “tear down BJP flags” and boycott the party.

‘BJP workers will not bow down’: Pradeep Bhandari responds to Bakshi's remarks

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari, in response to Bakshi's statements, said that BJP workers would not “bow down, be afraid, or stop”, adding that they believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

“This clearly shows that TMC wants to threaten the people of Bengal who expose their support of infiltrators and Rohingyas for their vote bank,” ANI quoted Bhandari as saying.

BJP MP from Malda Uttar Khagen Murmu also criticised Bakshi's remarks, claiming that this was the “culture of the Trinamool Congress.” He further said that the TMC “intimidates people”, adding that Bakshi “says such things to be in the news.”