Bengaluru: 3 killed after inhaling toxic fumes in Whitefield soak pit

Three people were killed on Saturday evening after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from a rainwater soak pit near Immadihalli Temple Circle in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, police said. Three suffocate in suspected toxic gas incident during soak pit cleaning in Whitefield area of Bengaluru. (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Munishamappa (67), the property owner; Rudrakumar (40), a plumber; and Vishwanath Achari (24), a delivery worker.

According to preliminary findings, the soak pit had been constructed about 12 years ago but had not been used regularly. Over time, stagnant water and waste accumulated inside, leading to decomposition and the formation of hazardous gases.

“At around 5 pm, Munishamappa decided to clean the soak pit using chemicals after a foul odour was noticed. When he entered or leaned into the pit, he suddenly experienced breathing difficulty and collapsed due to inhalation of toxic fumes,” Whitefield police inspector Guru Prasad told HT.

Rudrakumar, who was present at the property, tried to pull him out but was also overcome by the fumes. “Rudrakumar attempted to save Munishamappa without proper safety equipment. Unfortunately, he also inhaled the fumes and lost consciousness within minutes,” the officer added.

Achari, who happened to be nearby, saw the two men lying unconscious and went to check on them. “Vishwanath entered the area to check on them, but he too inhaled the poisonous gases and collapsed. None of them were equipped with protective gear,” police said.

Residents and passersby alerted emergency services. The three men were taken to Vydehi Hospital, but doctors declared them dead en route.

“All three victims died due to suspected toxic gas inhalation inside the soak pit. We have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause.”

An autopsy was conducted at Vydehi Hospital on Sunday, after which the bodies were handed over to the families.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and said further investigation is underway.