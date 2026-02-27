Bengaluru business corridor: What are 11 interchanges of 8-lane expressway and will it reduce traffic?

With Bengaluru’s vehicle count nearing one crore, urban mobility has become a pressing concern. In response, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is moving forward with the ambitious Bengaluru Business Corridor project. The proposed corridor will be a 73-km, eight-lane, access-controlled expressway built for high-speed, signal-free travel. (AI generated, representational image. )

Earlier known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), the project is designed to divert through-traffic away from internal roads.

Will this project help in reducing traffic? This project is expected to separate long-distance vehicles from local commuters and reduce pressure on the city’s outer stretches.

8-Lane, signal-free expressway The proposed corridor will reportedly be a 73-km, eight-lane, access-controlled expressway built for high-speed, signal-free travel. It will operate as a toll road with strict entry and exit control, according to a report by News 18.

To maintain uninterrupted movement, there will be no traditional intersections. Vehicles can enter or exit only through service roads connected to 11 designated interchanges.

Route and Connectivity The circular road is said to begin at Tumakuru Road (NH 4) near Madavara. It will pass through the northern and eastern parts of the city before terminating at Hosur Road near Konappana Agrahara in the south.

The corridor will connect with the existing NICE Road at both ends, completing a full ring road network around Bengaluru. This will allow heavy vehicles and interstate traffic to bypass the city centre entirely.

Eleven key interchanges identified The BDA has planned 11 interchanges at major junctions to link the expressway with residential and industrial hubs. These are:

Hosur Road Junction (Electronic City point)

Sarjapur

Gunjur

Whitefield

Old Madras Road

Hennur Road

Ballari Road

Doddaballapur Road

Hesaraghatta

NICE Integration at Madavara (NH 4)

Madanayakanahalli (towards NH 4 PRR 2) Most of these interchanges are expected to follow a cloverleaf design. This will allow vehicles to switch between highways and city roads without stopping, reducing congestion and bottlenecks.

The scale of the project is reflected in its estimated cost of around ₹26,786 crore. This includes significant expenditure on land acquisition.