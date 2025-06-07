Bengaluru stampede case goes to CID as BJP leader alleges Karnataka CM has 'blood on hands'

The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the recent stampede incident at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during an RCB victory celebration, which left 11 people dead. Top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations.(AFP)

As part of the investigation, CID officials visited the office of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to gather preliminary information on the matter, ANI reported.

Top KSCA officials resign citing ‘moral responsibility’

Top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations from their posts, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede that took place near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The duo took moral responsibility for the tragedy that unfolded on Wednesday amid a probe into the incident.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the resignation has been submitted to the president of the board, Raghuram Bhat.

The Bengaluru Police also filed a first information report (FIR) against the popular IPL franchise on Thursday, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The police have said that RCB was not permitted to conduct the event at the stadium. RCB has been listed as the first accused in the FIR, along with DNA Entertainment, the franchise's event partners, and the KSCA, which is in control of the stadium.

BJP leader says CM Siddaramaiah has ‘blood on their hands’

The probe went to CBI as BJP leader and Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje alleged that chief minister Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have “blood on their hands.”

The BJP leader held them directly responsible and demanded their resignation in connection with the June 4 stampede.

Demanding a probe by a sitting high court judge for the truth to come out, she slammed the state government for suspending Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials over the incident.

Top RCB official sent to judicial custody

All four persons arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the order of the 14 ACMM court, ANI reported.

Marketing and Revenue Head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, is among those arrested in the case so far.

Bengaluru stampede

The stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred on Wednesday evening, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

In the aftermath, a case was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station, and the state government appointed a one-member inquiry commission led by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha to conduct an enquiry into the tragedy.

The high court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has asked the state to file a status report. That matter will be heard on June 10.