Bengaluru horror: Woman gangraped, family robbed at home in armed attack by five men

A 27-year-old woman originally from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed of valuables at her residence in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday, October 22. Three of the five accused have been arrested, police added. Preliminary investigation shows that, besides the victim, another woman, two adults and two children were in the house during the incident. (Representative image)

The incident reportedly occurred between 9 pm and midnight on Tuesday at Gangondanahalli, in the Madanayakanahalli police station area.

The men barged into the house claiming to be “police informants", and aggressively questioned the family about illegal activities, a News18 report said. Senior police officials reached the scene shortly after receiving a call from the woman, according to report by news agency PTI.

"The accused persons threatened her and took turns sexually assaulting her. They then fled with ₹25,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house," a police officer told PTI.

"Given the seriousness of the case, a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to the investigation. After speaking to the woman and others in the house, we learned that five people had entered the residence. We have formed three special teams under the inspector of each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division," said CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.

"We need to interrogate the arrested men in detail to ascertain if the woman and the accused knew each other before. Her condition is out of danger," he added.

The SP reportedly identified the arrested men as Karthik, Glen, and Suyoga.

Preliminary investigation shows that, besides the victim, another woman, two adults and two children were in the house during the incident.

A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death).