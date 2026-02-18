3 Bengaluru men kidnap spa owner, demands ₹2 lakh ransom. Police finds 'online gaming' link

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a spa owner in Bengaluru and demanding a ransom of ₹2 lakh, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light on February 15 after the manager of a spa in Akshayanagar, Begur. (AI generated, representation image)

The matter came to light on February 15 after the manager of a spa in Akshayanagar, Begur, filed a complaint at the Electronic City police station in the Karnataka capital.

According to police, the accused intercepted the victim and his manager while they were returning home after closing the spa, news agency PTI reported.

Car intercepts two-wheeler In his complaint, the manager stated that the two were travelling on a two-wheeler along Arena Sports Road near Bettadasanapura when a car suddenly blocked their path.

Police said the accused verbally abused them and attacked the manager with deadly weapons. They then allegedly forced the spa owner into their vehicle and drove away.

Soon after, the kidnappers contacted the manager and demanded ₹2 lakh, threatening to kill the victim if the money was not paid.

Police said that during interrogation, it emerged that one of the accused had been employed at an apartment complex in Gottigere. He had allegedly misappropriated apartment funds and later lost the money in online gaming.

In an attempt to recover the loss, he allegedly assumed that the spa owner had access to cash. He then conspired with two associates to carry out the kidnapping and demand ransom.

On the evening of February 17, police tracked the accused to a deserted stretch near a petrol bunk on S Bingipura Road. The spa owner was rescued safely, and all three men were arrested, a senior officer said.

Officers seized the car used in the crime, deadly weapons, three mobile phones and ₹9,700 in cash.

The accused were produced before a court on February 18 and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

