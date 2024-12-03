Bengaluru, other districts to receive heavy rain for next 2 days: IMD

Bengaluru and several districts in Karnataka will continue to experience heavy rainfall for the next two days due to the residual effects of cyclone Fengal, which has weakened into a low-pressure area over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Monday. People walk in the rain near Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The cyclone’s lingering impact has caused severe disruption, particularly in Bengaluru, where the rains began on Sunday evening. IMD Bengaluru division director CS Patil said: “Moderate rain is expected on Tuesday, with a decrease in rain from Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts.”

The continuous downpour caused significant traffic jams across Bengaluru, with vehicles stuck in long queues on major roads, including Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and NICE Road, on Monday.

One of the worst-hit areas was the airport road flyover near Sahakar Nagar, where commuters were stuck for hours. “Traffic has been very slow-moving across several stretches. We urge motorists to drive cautiously,” Bengaluru City Traffic Police advised in a statement.

In addition to the traffic snarls, waterlogging was reported in multiple locations across the city, including Panathur underbridge, Outer Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, and Kanakapura Road. Local residents have complained of difficulty navigating flooded areas, with several businesses and schools also affected.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said: “We have deployed 28 tree-cutting teams to address the fallen trees and branches. Our engineers are on alert, particularly in low-lying areas, and flood mitigation teams are ready to respond to emergencies.”

During to the incessant rain, a seven-decade-old house in Chamrajpet collapsed on Monday. However, the elderly couple who resided in the house managed to escape unhurt, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that soon after the incident the local police and BBMP teams inspected the site.

Heavy rainfall will continue to impact Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka for the next two days. As a precautionary measure, Udupi, Chikmagaluru, and Chikkaballapura districts have been placed under an orange alert, with rainfall of 11 to 20 cm expected in the next 24 hours. Other districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Chamarajanagar are predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for squally weather along the south Karnataka coast, with wind speeds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, between December 2 and 3. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore.

As cyclone Fengal’s impact continues, several districts have announced precautionary school closures. Kodagu district, under an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms, has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on December 3. Deputy commissioner A Venkataraja stated, “I ordered a holiday for all anganwadis, schools, and colleges tomorrow (on Tuesday) as the district is already experiencing light rain, and the forecast predicts further downpours.”

In Dakshina Kannada district, where the cyclone’s effects remain strong, deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on December 3, following the IMD’s orange alert.

Kolar district administration has also announced school and college closures due to continuous heavy rains, with the district health department advising the precautionary measure to protect students. “This holiday will be compensated by holding classes on another day,” Kolar DC Akram Pasha said.

In Mysuru, deputy commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy announced a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on December 3 due to the ongoing downpour. Similarly, Chamarajanagar district will close schools while degree colleges will remain open for exams.

In Udupi, district magistrate Vidyakumari ordered school and college closures on December 3 due to the orange alert and expected heavy rain and strong winds.