Bengaluru stays pleasant, Delhi smoggy, Mumbai rain-free | Top10 weather updates

Shifting winds, incoming disturbances and moisture-packed systems are setting up a mixed weather pattern across India.

From Delhi’s smoggy mornings to Pune’s cloudy spell and heavy rain alerts in the east, here are the top 10 updates you need to know.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to influence western Himalayan region from the night of November 3.

Weather updates -Delhi weather Delhi continues with clear skies, night-time mist and morning smog. Maximums remain 29–31 degrees Celsius, minimums 19–22 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall on Saturday, November 1, according to IMD reports.

-Pune under cloudy skies as Arabian sea depression persists Cloudy conditions and light rain continue in Pune due to a prolonged Arabian Sea depression and remnants of Cyclone Montha.

-Bengaluru stays pleasant under partly cloudy skies Bengaluru was expected remain partly cloudy through the next 48 hours. Maximum temperature is expected around 29 degrees Celsius, with minimums at 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday night and 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. No major weather systems are affecting the city.

-Cool days, warm nights ahead for Konkan and north Maharashtra IMD’s monthly outlook predicts below-normal daytime temperatures and above-normal nighttime temperatures across most of the state. Konkan and north Maharashtra may see cooler days.

-Heavy to extremely heavy rain for Bihar, Sikkim & West Bengal Light to moderate thunderstorms will continue over Jharkhand, Bihar and north Gangetic West Bengal. Very heavy rain is likely in Bihar and Sikkim today, with an extremely heavy rainfall warning for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

-Gujarat, North Konkan and Goa may get heavy rainfall Moisture from the Arabian Sea system could deliver heavy to very heavy showers over north Konkan, Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat through November 1.

-Thunderstorms over Central India Lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are expected across East & West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the next 2–5 days.