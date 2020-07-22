e-paper
Bengaluru to receive spell of rain today, yellow alert sounded for few districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru to receive spell of rain today, yellow alert sounded for few districts in Karnataka

The weather department has also predicted widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over central, east and northeast India and Maharashtra during next three days.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com \ Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: A man pushes his cycle amid heavy rain.
File photo: A man pushes his cycle amid heavy rain. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

A ‘yellow alert’, indicating heavy rainfall, has been issued for Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu districts for July 23 and July 24, CS Patil, director, IMD Centre, Bengaluru said on Wednesday. The official also said that parts of capital city Bengaluru may receive light rainfall today.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for most parts in north India for the coming days. As per its mid-day weather bulletin, rainfall intensity and distribution over Northwest India will reduce significantly from July 23.

“Some reduction in rainfall intensity over Northeast India also very likely from 24th July due to likely southward shifting of the eastern end of the Monsoon trough,” the bulletin read.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over central, east and northeast India and Maharashtra during next three days after which the rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease.

 

Heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Assam and Meghalaya has been predicted for today and tomorrow as well as over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning is likely over isolated places over north Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana and Delhi during next 12 hours, the MeT department added.

The national capital and adjoining areas received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning. The rainfall resulted in traffic congestion due to water-logging in many areas across Delhi.

