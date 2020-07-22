e-paper
Heavy rains lash Delhi, parts of NCR; temperature drops

Heavy rains lash Delhi, parts of NCR; temperature drops

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate to heavy rain in Delhi and some parts of Haryana on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday; visuals from Vijay Chowk.
Several parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday; visuals from Vijay Chowk. (ANI)
         

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi/NCR on Wednesday morning with many areas in the national capital reporting incidents of water-logging. Traffic was affected on Girdhari Lal Marg, Guru Ravidass Marg, under Mayapuri flyover, under Prahlad Pur flyover, from Dhaulakuan to Gurugram, Narayana to Loha Mandi, among other areas in Delhi/NCR due to water-logging. Temperature in the national capital dropped to 28 degree Celsius as a result of the heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate to heavy intensity rainfall for Delhi and some parts of Haryana on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs,” the IMD tweeted.

In its morning weather bulletin on Wednesday, the MeT department predicted widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 3-4 days. It said the rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter.

 Also read: More rainfall likely in flood-ravaged Assam today, predicts IMD

It also cautioned against the intensification of flood conditions in Bihar and Northeast India and warned against landslides in some areas of Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

“The intense spell over Bihar and Northeast India may accentuate existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,” the bulletin read.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning also likely at isolated places over Bihar, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya and north Odisha during next 12 hours, the bulletin stated.

