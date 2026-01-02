Bengaluru traffic: Advisory issued for January 3 in view of Banashankari Ammanavara Brahma Rathotsava

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place along Kanakapura Main Road in Bengaluru on January 3, in view of the Sri Banashankari Ammanavara Brahma Rathotsava. A large turnout of devotees are expected at the temple, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station. Traffic police have announced alternative routes for commuters. (PTI)

To ensure the safety of pedestrians and ease congestion, vehicular movement will be prohibited on a key stretch of Kanakapura Main Road.

The road will be closed to all vehicles between the Banashankari Temple and the Sarakki Market Junction for the duration of the event.

Alternative routes for commuters Traffic police have announced alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles travelling from the Konanakunte side towards the Banashankari Bus Stand will be diverted at the JP Nagar Metro Junction near the Sarakki signal.

Motorists can proceed via the Rajalakshmi route through Sindhur Circle or turn right near Sarakki Market Junction and then left at Indira Gandhi Circle towards RV Aster, before continuing on suitable routes.

Vehicles moving from the Banashankari Bus Stand towards the Sarakki signal will be required to take a right turn near the bus stand and proceed through Yarab Nagar. From there, motorists should turn left at the KS Layout junction to reach the Iliyasanagar–Sarakki signal and continue onwards.

Traffic police have urged the public and motorists to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with personnel deployed on duty.