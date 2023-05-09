Home / India News / Signage at SSL hosp to warn against touts

Signage at SSL hosp to warn against touts

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Recently, it came to light that touts of private testing centres and hospitals often remained present in the OPD of SSL Hospital and asked the patients and their attendants to go for testing at their centres. Medical superintendent Prof KK Gupta said the objective behind putting up the signage was to warn patients and their attendants against falling in the trap of these touts.

VARANASI: Launching a drive against touts, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, BHU has decided to put up signage with the line: ‘Beware of touts ’. Such signage will be put up at various places on the hospital premises, including the OPD.

Security personnel of the hospital have been instructed to keep a strict vigil and immediately catch touts found loitering on the premises. (Pic for representation)
Security personnel of the hospital have been instructed to keep a strict vigil and immediately catch touts found loitering on the premises.

Recently, it came to light that touts of private testing centres and hospitals often remained present in the OPD of SSL Hospital and asked the patients and their attendants to go for testing at their centres.

Medical superintendent Prof KK Gupta said the objective behind putting up the signage was to warn patients and their attendants against falling in the trap of these touts.

He said that security personnel of the hospital had been instructed to keep a strict vigil and immediately catch touts found loitering on the hospital premises. Strict action would be ensured against them.

SSL Hospital, BHU receives patients from around five states, including UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

bhu varanasi
