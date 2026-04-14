Beyond TMC, BJP: A look at what's left of CPI(M)-led Left in West Bengal ahead of polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a direct political fight ahead of the much-awaited, high-stakes elections in West Bengal. However, the role of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Front in the elections and in the state remains uncertain, especially regarding its electoral strength and its ability to act as a third force. CPI(M) supporters during the Nomination rally for Jadavpur Constituency candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya at Hazra crossing in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT)

The party governed Bengal for 34 consecutive years (1977–2011) until the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC threw the CPI(M) out of power 15 years ago. Even though the Left Front, led by the party, has fielded more than 200 candidates for the coming elections, its voter base has reduced over time, a trend that was also visible in earlier elections.

CPI(M), Left’s diminishing role in West Bengal politics The Left rose as a strong political force during the 1960s and 1970s. In 1977, the CPI(M)-led Left Front came to power with a sweeping victory.

It remained in power for 34 consecutive years, making it the longest-serving democratically elected communist government in the world.

While the Left introduced land reform measures and retained support among many people, it also depended on force and violence in some instances to maintain control, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who took office in November 2000, was able to maintain calm in the early years of his tenure, but the situation changed when he pushed for new industries and the issue of land acquisition came up.

Deadly clashes between CPI(M) and TMC workers in Nandigram, where Bhattacharjee planned a chemical hub, turned into a major election issue and contributed to the Left’s defeat in 2011.