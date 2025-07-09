Bharat Bandh today: Disruptions dot West Bengal, protests in major cities

Trade unions led by left parties in West Bengal's Kolkata, are participating in today's nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh to protest against the government's alleged anti-labour, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies. Protestors set out on a foot march in Jadavpur, with tightened police force deployed near the 8B bus stand(Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

The strike, which reportedly began around 6 am on Wednesday, saw crowds flocking across Kolkata.

Protests dot the City of Joy

Visuals surfaced on the internet earlier today, where Kolkata Police personnel tried to douse a fire as left parties' unions participated in the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Despite police presence, train tracks were blocked in the Diamond Harbour station in the south section, Jadavpur in the main section and Shyamnagar in the north section of the Eastern Railways' Sealdah division, as a part of the Bharat Bandh.

Protestors also took to a foot march in Jadavpur, with tightened police force deployed near the Jadavpur 8B bus stand, which is a crucial commute point of the city.

Jadavpur 8B bus stand continues to operate today, with private and state run buses running as usual. Drivers wore helmets to work to ensure smooth commute in the city, despite the Bharat Bandh, reported ANI.

Protests in other parts of the state

Protestors also tried to block roads in major cities across the state including Jalpaiguri, Asansol and Bankura, said a report by news agency PTI.

What Bengal government said

The Trinamool Congress government in the state has made it mandatory for all its staffers to attend office on Jul 9, Wednesday.

The West Bengal government has made arrangements to ensure that daily life was not impacted during the strike. The state government has made available more buses on the roads to ensure the smooth movement of people to work.

According to a PTI report, The TMC, which has been in power in the state from 2011, has opposed any bandh call in the state, saying that it leads to loss of man-days.

Who called the Bharat Bandh?

According to West Bengal CITU president Anadi Sahu, 10 central trade unions called for the general strike against "liberalisation, price rise of essentials, joblessness, increase in contractual work and other issues".

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).