e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct Covaxin trial through skin

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct Covaxin trial through skin

Currently, the vaccine was being tested through intramuscular route, where it is injected directly into the muscle. The trial is being run on 1,125 patients at 12 hospitals across the country including All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CDSCO is a pharmaceutical regulatory body under the health ministry. It regulates the quality of drugs and vaccines in the country.
The CDSCO is a pharmaceutical regulatory body under the health ministry. It regulates the quality of drugs and vaccines in the country.(Reuters file photo for representation)
         

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited got approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a separate clinical trial of their Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ through the skin. Currently, the vaccine was being tested through intramuscular route, where it is injected directly into the muscle.

The CDSCO is a pharmaceutical regulatory body under the health ministry. It regulates the quality of drugs and vaccines in the country.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The trial is being conducted on 1,125 patients at 12 hospitals across the country including All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Bharat Biotech is working on the Covid-19 vaccine project call “Covaxin”. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has also partnered with the company on the trials.

As per the report, the findings of the intradermal route will be analysed separately along with the current intramuscular trial. If the result proves to be successful, the vaccine could be made cheaper as the vaccine would be injected in the dermis, one of the layers of the skin. Lesser dosage is required in this method which can then help in more people getting vaccinated.

However, the committee’s approval is subjected to two conditions that the company is required to follow— following up on participants for six months to check how much antibodies have been developed along with general health assessment.

The sites for the study should be different from the sites of the intramuscular study, according to the second condition.

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In