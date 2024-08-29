‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’: Rahul Gandhi shows off jiu-jitsu, MMA moves in viral video | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra before the Lok Sabha elections, shared a glimpse of him teaching jiu jitsu and martial arts moves to young kids and showing off his moves during the last leg of the nationwide movement. Rahul Gandhi shows off his 'black belt' jiu jitsu moves (Screengrab)

Rahul Gandhi took to social media and posted a video of him teaching the art of jiu-jitsu - a form of martial arts - to kids during the Nyay Yatra as a form of self defence.

The video titled ‘seekhoge thoda martial, thoda gentle art’ showed Rahul Gandhi, a black belt in Aikido, and his trainer Arun Sharma, a jiu-jitsu black belt, training in the evening camps set up during the yatra in multiple states, teaching children martial art moves and self-defence along the way.

“During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed (sic),” Gandhi posted on X.

“Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’—a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society,” he added.

Gandhi further said that on the occasion of sports day, he wanted to share his experience with the people in hopes that inspires them to take up the practice of “gentle art”.

“P.S.: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon,” the Leader of Opposition wrote at the end of the post.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by other Congress leaders, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 this year, which started in Manipur and ended in Mumbai. The yatra was two months long and covered over 6,200 kilometers, from east to west of the country.