Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait stages sit-in after finding Ganna Bhawan locked

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait staged a sit-in outside the gate of the Ganna Kisan Sansthan (Ganna Bhawan) in Dalibagh on Thursday after finding the institute locked. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait sits on a dharna in protest against the closure of gates at the Ganna Sansthan premises on the eve of his proposed 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The incident took place when Tikait reached the institute ahead of Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat scheduled on Friday. Finding the gate closed, Tikait and his supporters sat on the ground outside the gate itself.

After the protest, the administration started the process of opening the gate, sources said. The gates were opened at around 8pm, said Alok Varma, district president of the BKU.

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The sit-in was linked to Friday’s proposed mahapanchayat of farmers at Ganna Sansthan. The proposed Mahapanchayat is expected to see participation of farmers from Western UP, Terai and Central UP. It is being seen as a show of strength by the BKU faction led by Tikait ahead of 2027 assembly polls.

Sitting by the roadside, Tikait said that if the gate is not opened, the panchayat will be held on the road itself. “If you lock the gate of the institution for farmers, where will farmers go? We will hold the panchayat here on the road,” Tikait said.

BKU workers said mahapanchayat has been called to raise key demands: increase sugarcane price to ₹500-600 per quintal, immediate clearance of pending dues by sugar mills, increase in circle rate for land acquisition and legal guarantee for MSP.

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The Dalibagh-situated Ganna Kisan Sansthan is a traditional venue for farmers’ meetings in Lucknow and is linked to sugarcane farmers’ interests.

Police force was deployed on the spot as Tikait’s sit-in drew a crowd of supporters. Officials said that the situation is under control and permission for Friday’s panchayat is being examined. Tikait, who has been mobilising farmers over cane price and payment issues ahead of the crushing season, said farmers are being forced to protest for basic demands.

“Cane price has not increased in proportion to cost. Mills owe crores. Farmers want MSP guarantee and fair circle rate for land,” he said.