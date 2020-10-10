e-paper
Bhim Army boss denies inciting caste violence for money, throws Yogi a challenge

UP government had alleged a conspiracy to incite caste violence in the state over the Hathras incident.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been criticising the UP government over the Hathras case.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekher Azad on Friday hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his allegation that some groups had received funds to trigger caste violence in the state in the backdrop of the Hathras incident.

He challenged the chief minister to order an inquiry into the matter. He claimed he would leave politics even if Rs 1 lakh was recovered from him, otherwise, the chief minister should resign, he said.

Chandrashekhar had posted this challenge through a tweet, in which he said he was dedicated to his community and the (community) bore his expenses.

“ I challenge Yogi Adityanathji to institute any kind of probe. Forget Rs 100 crore, even if Rs one lakh is found in my possession, I will quit politics, otherwise you (Yogi) should quit your post. My life is dedicated to my dignity. My expenses are borne by my community,” he tweeted.

He also alleged that a call for justice is equated with ‘international conspiracy’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Chandrashekhar and his Bhim Army came under fire after allegations that some groups received funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore to trigger caste violence.

Meanwhile, the enforcement directorate has clarified about not finding any link between Bhim Army and Popular Front of India.

Chandrashekhar and his Bhim Army have been raising the Hathras issue vocally. They have accused the Yogi government of trying to divert attention through allegations of an ‘international conspiracy’ to foment caste violence.

