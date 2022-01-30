Bhima Koregaon probe panel to resume hearings from January 31

The hearings of the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission will resume at its Pune office on Monday with former Pune city chief Rashmi Shukla and former Additional Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Tejashwi Satpute are among the five people scheduled to record their statements before the commission, officials said.

Shukla, Additional Director General with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was then Pune Police Commissioner while Satpute, who is now Superintendent of Police at Solapur, was posted at Pune rural unit.

The two-member panel comprises of Calcutta High Court former Chief Justice Jayant Patel and State Chief Information Commissioner Sumit Mullick.

The scheduled hearings were suspended in the second week of January owing to the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

The others on the current list of witnesses to be examined include Sambhaji Shivale, Balasaheb Jamadar, and ACP Ramesh Galande.

The Commission, that was formed on February 19, 2018 by the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been granted nine extensions ever since. The current extension was granted in December 2021 and will last till June 30, 2022.

During the riots that ensued in January 2018 during the 200 anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, one person died while scores were injured including some police officials. The commission was formed and tasked with finding out who was responsible for the violence while also suggesting policy changes to avoid such incidents in the future.