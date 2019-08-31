Bhubaneswar child molester held finally, 10 days after minor’s assault was caught on CCTV

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:35 IST

Slammed over its alleged slackness in hunting down a man who was caught molesting a girl in CCTV camera in a Bhubaneswar locality 10 days ago, Odisha police said they have arrested the accused who was later identified as a fruit vendor.

Deepak Kumar Sahu, a fruit vendor, was earlier allegedly involved in extortion in the name of Puja festivities, said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi. Sahu was produced before the court after his arrest.

The Commissionerate of Police had arrested Sahu on Friday for allegedly stalking and molesting a schoolgirl at Chintamaneswar, Laxmi Sagar area of the city on August 21. On Saturday, the accused was taken to the spot where he allegedly committed the crime. The police are also going to seek a TI parade in this case from the court.

Sahu, according to the police, was riding a motorcycle and accosted a minor girl who was on her way to attend tuitions. He later attempted to physically abuse her at the end of the road in Sabar Sahi area. The man however had to flee when the girl raised an alarm. The entire episode was caught in a CCTV camera installed nearby.

The victim immediately rushed back home and informed her parents who lodged an FIR the same day. But, the delay in arrest of the accused sparked outrage with women activists and opposition parties alleging that police were not serious about the case.

Women activist Tapasi Praharaj said the delay in arrest of the accused reflected poorly on the efficiency of police. “If cops can’t arrest a person even after he was caught in CCTV camera, what is the use of having so many CCTV cameras all over the city, she asked.

BJP leader Samir Mohanty alleged the Odisha police had lost efficiency over the years due to too much political work.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 17:12 IST