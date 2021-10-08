Bhupesh Baghel replies to Prashant Kishor, explains what doesn't have 'quick-fix' solution

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday criticised the Congress's attempt for revival centring the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said there is, unfortunately, no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of the Grand Old Party. Congress leader and Chhattishgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel replied to that advice and said the thing which actually does not have a quick-fix solution is the attempt to "become a national alternative". His tweet was aimed at Prashant Kishor and also Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee.

"People looking for a 'national' alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can’t win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick-fix solutions," the Chhattisgarh chief minister said.

Prashant Kishor was speculated to join the Congress after he met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in July. Then there were rumours that a section of Congress leaders was not in agreement with Prashant Kishor's induction in the party. Then reports said Prashant Kishor got himself enrolled as a voter from Bhabanipur ahead of the bypoll of the seat which finally helped Mamata Banerjee retain her CM seat.

Meanwhile, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool as the Mamata-led party is looking for inroads in Goa. Faleiro said he was approached by Prashant Kishor and his group I-PAC, which has been working with Mamata Banerjee since before the assembly election of West Bengal.

Prashant Kishor had earlier announced that he would quit strategising for elections, which was seen as a hint of his re-entry to politics with a full-fledged role.

Prashant Kishor worked with teh Congress in the last UP election which the Congress lost. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight have been killed is a major blow for the BJP ahead of the election also because Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son is the prime accused in the case. The Congress is demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, who is a junior minister of the home department.