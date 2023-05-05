Bhupinder Hooda meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, says it is a ‘fight for justice’

Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday visited the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the second time to extend his support and said that it is “not a political fight” but a “fight for justice”. Hooda last visited the protest site on April 25 to extend his support to the players. Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Hooda meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar(Twitter)

“Everyone should rise above party politics and support sportspersons. Because these players are the pride of our country,” the former Haryana CM wrote on Twitter.

Hooda also condemned the Delhi Police's behaviour against the wrestlers and demanded justice for them. “The way they were treated yesterday is condemnable. The players who need to be in the stadium, who brought laurels to the country are forced to sit here, they should be given justice,” he said, reported news agency PTI.

“SC has also said that if the wrestlers feel that they were getting denied justice then they can approach HC and the magistrate as well,” the former CM added.

Earlier in the day, Hooda's son Deepender said that he was detained by the Delhi Police outside the wrestlers' protest venue at Jantar Mantar.

This came after heavy security was deployed around Jantar Mantar on Thursday following a late-night scuffle between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi police. The wrestlers alleged that the police personnel misbehaved with them and abused women wrestlers. However, Delhi police have denied using force against the grapplers.

Several Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

Last week, the Delhi police filed two FIRs against the WFI chief - one under POCSO Act, and the other for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints of others under relevant sections.

(With inputs from PTI)