e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit

‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit

Babul Supriyo, the BJP MP from West Bengal, also said that people did not like Padukone meeting only a specific group in the JNU in the midst of promotion of her film.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 08:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Durg, Chhattisgarh
Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country. (Photo @SuPriyoBabul)
Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country. (Photo @SuPriyoBabul)
         

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meeting a specific group of students on the JNU campus and “ignoring” others in the midst of promotion of her film “Chhapaak”, has “not gone down well” with some people.

Supriyo said the names of some members of the group the actor had met with, have now surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the varsity).

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader also slammed the trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her visit.

Ahead of the release of her film “Chhapaak”, Padukone visited the JNU on January 7 to express solidarity with students who were attacked by masked assailants two days earlier.

The visit triggered a backlash from many netizens.

Addressing a press conference in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Supriyo also accused Opposition parties of spreading a “false propaganda” about the new law.

Responding to a query on Padukone getting trolled on social media, the MoS for Forest and Environment said, “I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. I have even named my younger daughter as ‘Naina’ after Padukone’s character in her film ‘Yeh Jawani hai Deewani’.

“Nowadays people write and speak anything even if it is abusive on social media Deepika’s visit to JNU and meeting those, whose names are now being surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the university), and not meeting the other groups did not go down well with some people,” he said.

The BJP MP from West Bengal also said that people did not like Padukone meeting only a specific group in the JNU in the midst of promotion of her film.

“...Despite that if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I condemned them. Use of any kind of abusive word at any forum should not be done,” he said.

Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country.

He said Opposition parties like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading “falsehood” over the CAA for political reasons.

Earlier, addressing a pro-CAA rally of the BJP in Durg, Supriyo said, “An Italian translation of the new citizenship law will be sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chinese one to leaders of the Left parties, if they have not understood its provisions properly”.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified all doubts of all parties on the CAA in Parliament before it was passed.

tags
top news
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
As Shaheen Bagh protest gains ground, UP, Bengal follow suit
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
Punjab nurse’s killer confesses on live TV, arrested
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Big admirer’ Babul Supriyo slams trolls attacking Deepika over JNU visit
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news