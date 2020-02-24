e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi

‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi

Some of his remarks were even too hot to handle by his party, the Congress.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP Sashi Tharoor addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, on February 4.
Congress MP Sashi Tharoor addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, on February 4. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor turned a Twitter discussion on pollution and Delhi’s air quality to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to a story about a gadget hanging around his neck, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that it helps neutralise the air, but can’t deal with the “bigger problem” in Delhi.

“Actually I’m told it helps neutralise the PM 2.5 molecules in Delhi’s air. But a bigger problem in Delhi is what to do with the far more toxic & harmful PM 2.0 molecules of Mr. Modi’s second term,” Tharoor said on Twitter on Sunday. 

The discussion started on February 7 when a user posted a zoomed-in image of the gadget and asked the Congress leader: “What is this Device Tharoorji?” Tharoor responded: “It’s an air purifier (negative ioniser). Delhi’s air is pretty unbreathable. I don’t need it in Thiruvananthapuram.” A negative ioniser electrically charges the air molecules around it and removes polluting particles, thereby purifying the air. 

Tharoor took a news item about that discussion and posted it today along with the tweet above.

The Congress MP had created a controversy in 2018 when he used scorpion metaphor to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A criminal complaint was filed against Tharoor under Section 499 (defamation) for the remark.

Tharoor had again made controversial remarks at a gathering in 2018. He had reportedly said that the BJP, if voted to power, will rewrite the Constitution and create a “Hindu Pakistan”. A court in Kolkata had even issued an arrest warrant against him. The politician, however, defended his remarks in a Facebook post.

Some of his remarks were even too hot to handle by his party, the Congress. He had once asked people to work on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), rather than enjoy holiday. The Congress had then said that this is the minister’s personal views.

And the famous “cattle class” remark had angered the Twitterati as well as his party colleagues. Tharoor later apologised for comparing the economy class travellers in the flights to cattle class, calling it a “silly expression”.

tags
top news
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news