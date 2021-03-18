Bigger than 1st wave? Maha logs highest single-day cases

Mumbai Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new Covid-19 cases while the state capital, Mumbai logged 2,877 new infections, the highest one-day spike ever since the outbreak of the virus in March last year. The previous highest in Maharashtra was 24,886 in September 11 last year while in Mumbai, the previous highest was 2,848 cases on October 7 last year.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that the Center has given a green signal to 134 private hospitals to start vaccination in their premises and asked the authorities to chalk out a plan to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said though it is the peak, one more week is needed to assess the situation. “We need to assess whether the figures come down or go upwards from here. This will require at least a week time. We have,however, managed to reduce the number of deaths from the peak of 350 to 60. Even this needs to be curtailed further,” said Lahane.

He said that the cases have also increased due to the increase in the number of daily testing. The government has scaled up testing as was evident as 1,21,335 people were tested in the last 24 hours and 119, 973 before that.

The total number of deaths in Maharashtra has now reached to a total of 53,138.

Dr Ameet Mandot, who runs the Gut Clinic at Parel, blamed both the citizens as well as authorities for this peak. “The citizens have become very casual and there is no seriousness shown by them in adhering to Covid-19 norms. In addition, the authorities are failing to enforce rules as we are witnessing crowded marriage halls, functions sans social distancing and revellers in pubs dancing away without any masks. There seems to be no effort by the authorities to curb this,” said Mandot.

Thackeray in his review meeting on Thursday to assess the Covid-19 spread asked the doctors to keep a watch on the various strains of Covid-19 virus and guide the government in suggesting ways to bring the situation under control. He also ordered the authorities to complete the vaccinations of the priority group within the next three four months.

Out of the total 1,66,353 active cases in the state, Pune continues to lead the state with 35,539 active cases followed by Nagpur with 24,209 active cases, Mumbai and Thane take the third and fourth position with 17,153 and 15,548 active cases respectively.