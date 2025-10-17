Bihar assembly election 2025: Full list of Congress candidates, 48 announced

The Congress on Thursday officially announced its first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The party had named its Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram as a candidated from the Kutumba seat. The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada.

The first list also included CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who has been fielded from Kadwa. Congress released its first list of candidates before announcing the finalised seat-sharing arrangement with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, including the RJD.

The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada, Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the vote counting scheduled for November 14.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and that for second phase is October 20.