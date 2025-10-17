Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bihar assembly election 2025: Full list of Congress candidates, 48 announced

    Congress released its first list of candidates before announcing the finalised seat-sharing arrangement with Mahagathbandhan allies.

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 3:25 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Congress on Thursday officially announced its first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The party had named its Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram as a candidated from the Kutumba seat.

    The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada.
    The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada.

    The first list also included CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who has been fielded from Kadwa. Congress released its first list of candidates before announcing the finalised seat-sharing arrangement with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, including the RJD.

    The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada, Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia.

    The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the vote counting scheduled for November 14.

    The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and that for second phase is October 20.

    Here is the full list of Congress candidates for the Bihar assembly election 2025:

    1. Bagaha - Jayesh Mangal Singh
    2. Nautan - Amit Giri
    3. Chanpatia - Abhishek Ranjan
    4. Bettiah - Wasi Ahmed
    5. Raxaul - Shyam Bihari Prasad
    6. Govindganj - Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai
    7. Riga - Amit Kumar Singh Tunna
    8. Bathnaha (SC) - Er. Navin Kumar
    9. Benipatti - Nalini Ranjan Jha
    10. Phulparas - Subodh Mandal
    11. Forbesganj - Manoj Vishwas
    12. Bahadurganj - Prof Maswar Alam alias Prof Mushabbir Alam
    13. Kadwa - Shakeel Ahmad Khan
    14. Manihari (ST) - Manohar Prasad Singh
    15. Korha (SC) - Punam Paswan
    16. Sonbarsha (SC) - Sarita Devi
    17. Benipur - Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary
    18. Sakra (SC) - Umesh Ram
    19. Muzaffarpur - Bijendra Chaudhary
    20. Gopalganj - Om Prakash Garg
    21. Kuchaikote - Hari Narain Kushwah
    22. Lalganj - Aditya Kumar Raja
    23. Vaishali - Sanjeev Singh
    24. Raja Pakar (SC) - Pratima Kumari
    25. Rosera (SC) - Braj Kishore Ravi
    26. Bachhwara - Shiv Prakash Garib Das
    27. Begusarai - Amita Bhushan
    28. Khagaria - Dr Chandan Yadav
    29. Beldaur - Mithlesh Kumar Nishad
    30. Bhagalpur - Ajit Kumar Sharma
    31. Sultanganj - Lalan Yadav
    32. Amarpur - Jitendra Singh
    33. Lakhisarai - Amresh Kumar (Anish)
    34. Barbigha - Trisuldhari Singh
    35. Bihar Sharif - Omair Khan
    36. Nalanda - Kaushlendra Kumar “Chhote Mukhiya”
    37. Harnaut - Arun Kumar Bind
    38. Kumhrar - Indradeep Chandravanshi
    39. Patna Sahib - Shashant Shekhar
    40. Bikram - Anil Kumar Singh
    41. Buxar - Sanjay Kumar Tiwari
    42. Rajpur (SC) - Vishwanath Ram
    43. Chenari (SC) - Mangal Ram
    44. Kargahar - Santosh Mishra
    45. Kutumba (SC) - Rajesh Ram
    46. Aurangabad - Anand Shankar Singh
    47. Wazirganj - Awadhesh Kumar Singh
    48. Hisua - Nitu Kumari
    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Full List Of Congress Candidates, 48 Announced
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes