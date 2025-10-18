Congress names five candidates in second Bihar assembly election list

Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively.

The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj.

In the second list, Congress declared the candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The Congress on Saturday released its second list for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, adding five more names to the 48 candidates the party announced in its first list.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, could not conclude a seat pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process ended on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which heads the ruling coalition in neighbouring Jharkhand and is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, announced on Saturday that it will contest the Bihar polls independently rather than as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya announced that the party will contest six seats on its own.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase was October 17, and that for the second phase is October 20.

Also read: Bihar assembly election 2025: Full list of Congress candidates

Congress's first list Congress had on Friday announced 48 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections in its first list of candidates. The party had named its Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram as a candidate from the Kutumba seat.

The first list also included CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who has been fielded from Kadwa. Congress released its first list of candidates before announcing the finalised seat-sharing arrangement with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, including the RJD.

The party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada, Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia.