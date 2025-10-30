Bihar assembly election: How to check your name on voter list and download voter ID

As the dates for Bihar assembly elections approach, voters are urged to double check their names in the voter list and ensure that they have their voter cards. Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and November 11 with counting of votes and results to be announced on November 14. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

After the election commission of India issued the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of its assembly polls, the voter lists of the state have undergone changes. Eligible voters can check their names, verify details, and download digital voter ID cards online from the official ECI website.

The final electoral roll after conduction of SIR, which includes all registered voters in Bihar as of July 1, 2025, is available on the website, where voters can download both, the draft and the final SIR rolls and check whether their names are on it.

Digital E-EPIC voter ID cards are also available for voters to download. The state election commission has asked voters to check details early to avoid last-minute issues.

Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will be done and results will be announced on November 14.

How to check if your name is on the voter list? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check whether your name is on the voter list:

Visit the Bihar CEO website at ceoelection.bihar.gov.in , or the national voter service portal at voters.eci.gov.in .

Select “SIR Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.07.2025” or “Download SIR Final Roll”. Voters can also download district-wise final SIR rolls at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-final-roll?stateCode=S04

Select the district of your permanent residence, constituency, language and roll type.

Search for your name using your elector's photo identity card number or EPIC number, mobile number, or personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.

The system will ask the voter to fill in the captcha. After entering the captcha, click ‘search’.

If the name appears, you can download the voter list for your polling station or constituency. What if your name is not/incorrect on the voter list? Voters can fill out form 6 on the ECI website homepage to add their names on the voter list, if it is missing.

Voters can opt for form 8 if their name or other details are mistaken on the voter list.

Corrections and new entries will be accepted up to 10 days before the last date of nominations for the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Since the nominations ended on October 20, voters can no longer get changes made to their voter ID.