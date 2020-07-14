Bihar bans public transport, mass gatherings during 16-day lockdown, here’s the list of restrictions and exceptions

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:12 IST

Bihar has attributed its decision to clamp a 16-day-long lockdown in the state beginning July 16 to an “alarming surge” in Coved-19 positive cases, The total number of positive cases registered so far in the state are nearing the 20,000-mark with 1,432 new cases on Tuesday taking the toll to 18,853, as per the data released by the state government. The crisis management group of the state government today met to take stock of the situation following which the government said it was convinced that the requirement for a lockdown was “inevitable” and “urgent” to contain the further spread of the pandemic in the state.

Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31

Here are the restrictions notified in government’s release that will remain in force between July 16 and July 31.

1. Offices of the government of India its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporation shall remain closed.

Exceptions – Security forces, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and post offices allowed to function with the minimum number of employees.

2. Offices of the state government, its autonomous/subordinate officers and public corporation shall remain closed.

Exceptions – Security forces, fire and emergency, disaster management, elections, public utilities, food and civil supplies, agriculture, animal husbandry, municipal bodies, forest officers, offices of social welfare.

3. Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions – Shops and services related to food, grocery and agriculture inputs along with banks, IT and related services, print and electronic media, internet, telecommunication, e commerce, petrol pumps, power generation etc are exempted.

4. Restaurants allowed to open but to only exercise home delivery option.

5. All transport services will be suspended.

Exceptions- Air and rail transport, taxis, auto rickshaws, private vehicles for permitted activities, essential service providers, business transportation vehicles.

6. Industrial establishments will be allowed to function with strict implementation of necessary precaution and social distancing measures.

7. All educational, training, research and coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.

8. All places of worship shall be closed for public participation. No religious congregation will be permitted without exception.

9. All social, political, academic, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious gatherings and functions will be prohibited. Stadiums will be allowed to open without spectators.

10. The district magistrates have been barred from diluting the restrictions but can enforce additional curbs as per their assessment of the situation locally.

11. All medical and essential services will remain out of the purview of restrictions during the lockdown.