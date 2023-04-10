Bihar cabinet nod for teachers' recruitment under new rules, 4% DA hike

Bihar cabinet on Monday approved the new service conditions manual for government school teachers. The new recruitment rules provide for the appointment of teachers through a central process as the current process of appointment through Panchayati Raj institutions is marred with controversy. The teachers will now be recruited through a commission which will be constituted in due course. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at the Assembly on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The school teachers will have a separate district cadre and will be equivalent to the state government employees.

Announcing the decision, the office of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said that lakhs of teachers will be recruited through the commission.

"Teachers will be given the status of state employees, which will provide for attractive salary and all facilities," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

“Former employed teachers can also become regular teachers by passing an exam through BPSC.”

In the 2022-23 Budget, the Bihar government has announced to recruit 48,762 primary teachers, 5,886 physical education trainers, 40,506 head teachers, 44,193 teachers in secondary schools, 89,734 teachers in higher secondary schools and 7,360 computer teachers. The government also announced to fill the position of over 6,000 headmasters in upgraded higher secondary schools.

The teacher aspirants, however, were agitating over the delay in cabinet nod to new rules and advertisement of vacancies.

In his speech, finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had highlighted the government’s emphasis on job creation. “We are working for generating 10 lakh jobs for youths. It’s already in motion, with requisition of 63,900 posts sent to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Bihar Staff Selection Commission. We are working to fill up 48,762 posts of teachers and there would be big vacancies in police and other sectors,” Choudhary said.

The cabinet also approved 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking the DA to 42% from earlier 38%.

