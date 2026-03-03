Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant likely to be JDU's nominee from Rajya Sabha: Sources

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is all set to be Janata Dal (United)'s nominee from Rajya Sabha, sources said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the party has retained Ramnath Thakur. Earlier in the day, a JD(U) leader said that CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant (R), is set to formally join politics. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The development comes just hours after JD(U) leader and state minister Sharwan Kumar reportedly said that Nishant's entry into politics has been finalised.

"Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi," he told news agency PTI.

Kumar further stated that Nishant will be given a "bigger responsibility" in the party, adding that a decision on the same would be taken in a day or two.

The minister also hinted at Nishant's entry into the Rajya Sabha. When asked if the CM's son can be sent to the Parliament's Upper House, Kumar responded, “Anything can happen.”

Speculations about Nishant Kumar's political entry have been rife since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

In December 2025, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha said in Nishant's presence that members and supporters want him to work for the party, adding that the timing of his entry is his own decision.

"The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. All of us want it. Now he has to decide. He has to decide when he will take a decision and work in the party," the JD(U) leader had told reporters.