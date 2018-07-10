Couple in MP threatens self-immolation if kidnapped daughter is not traced

The parents of a minor girl allegedly abducted in March in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district have threatened to immolate themselves, accusing the police of not acting on their complaint.

Prabhu Lal, a resident of Sangrampur village, and his wife Sita met Rajesh Chandel, Sehore’s superintendent of police and submitted a memorandum addressed to the inspector general of police (IG) on Monday alleging that the police were not taking interest in investigating their complaint.

Lal said his daughter was abducted from the village by some musclemen on March 13. He lodged a complaint with Mandi police station but even after four months, his daughter has not been rescued by the police.

“Police have failed to trace my daughter ... We are left with no other option but to end our life if police action continues like this,” Lal said while speaking to reporters.

However, Sehore’s superintendent of police Rajesh Chandel said he hoped that the case would be solved soon.

“Police are investigating the matter and also interrogating certain people, who are suspects in the eyes of the complainant,” Chandel added.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2016 shows 13,746 crimes against children were reported under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special and local law (SLL) in Madhya Pradesh and that 6,016 children were kidnapped.

The state reported the third highest number of crimes against children in the country.

