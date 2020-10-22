Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS Patna

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:58 IST

Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday afternoon. The BJP leader announced this on Twitter and said he has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.

“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” Modi said in the tweet.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Modi held a joint campaign with chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar at Buxar and Bhojpur districts on Sunday. The BJP and the JD(U) are jointly contesting the elections which will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on November 10.

Meanwhile, Bihar has registered over 208,000 Covid-19 cases till now which includes 196,208 recoveries, 11,010 active cases and 1,019 deaths. Over 9.5 million samples have been tested so far, the state health department bulletin showed.