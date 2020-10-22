e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS Patna

“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” Modi said in the tweet.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.
Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.(File Photo)
         

Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday afternoon. The BJP leader announced this on Twitter and said he has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.

“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” Modi said in the tweet.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Modi held a joint campaign with chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar at Buxar and Bhojpur districts on Sunday. The BJP and the JD(U) are jointly contesting the elections which will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on November 10.

Meanwhile, Bihar has registered over 208,000 Covid-19 cases till now which includes 196,208 recoveries, 11,010 active cases and 1,019 deaths. Over 9.5 million samples have been tested so far, the state health department bulletin showed.

tags
top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In