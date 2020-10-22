Bihar election 2020: Mrinal Shekhar, Jayant Raj and Jitendra Singh to battle it out at Amarpur

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:20 IST

Election on the 243 Assembly seats of Bihar will be held in three phases, with the results to be declared on November 10. While the first phase of voting will be held on October 28, the other two phases are scheduled for November 3 and 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen to contest the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections with the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). The Congress, meanwhile, is part of the Mahagathbandhan (opposition Grand Alliance) which also comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and three other Left parties.

In the first phase of election, voting will be held in 71 Assembly constituencies, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission. Amarpur is one of them.

Located in Banka district, Amarpur is part of the Banka Lok Sabha seat. As per the 2011 census, the constituency has a population of 4,00,661, out of which 93.68 per cent is rural and 6.32 per cent is urban.

The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) comprise of 12.88 and 0.18 per cent of the population respectively.

The Amarpur assembly segment consists of Amarpur and Shambhuganj community development blocks.

What happened in 2015?

The Amarpur seat was won by JD(U) candidate Janardan Manjhi, who defeated Mrinal Shekhar of the BJP by 11,773 votes. The JD(U) was not part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2015; it had contested the elections with RJD.

While Manjhi secured 73,707 votes (47.89 per cent vote share), Shekhar got 61,934 votes (40.24 per cent vote share). Twelve candidates forfeited their deposit in the 2015 Assembly elections.

This year, the BJP has denied ticket to Shekhar who is now contesting the election as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate against JD(U) nominee Jayant Raj. The Congress has fielded Jitendra Singh from Amarpur. Manjhi too failed to get the ticket.

As per the voter list, there are 2,94,758 electorates and 434 polling stations in the constituency. Out of these, 1,57,999 are males and 1,36,759 are females. There are 12 candidates in the fray from Amarpur this time.

The voting percentage in the last Assembly election was 55.6 per cent from Amarpur.