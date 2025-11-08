Bihar election 2025 live: PM Modi to hold rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah today as final phase battle heats up

According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are in the fray for this phase.

The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a voter turnout of 64.6%, data from the Election Commission showed. Begusarai registered the highest turnout at 67.32%, while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36% till 5 pm.

While the BJP hailed the turnout as evidence of “pro-incumbency,” the Congress maintained it had “ground reports” suggesting that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the participation as a reflection of public confidence, saying the high voter turnout was a sign of the “trust people have in the track record of Narendra and Nitish.”

Modi, Shah lead NDA campaign blitz

On Friday, Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and other star campaigners led an intensive campaign push in the state. Shah addressed three rallies and held a roadshow as part of the NDA’s final outreach before campaigning ends on November 9. The BJP’s top brass is banking on a strong voter response to consolidate its position ahead of the November 11 polls.

Unlikely encounter in Patna

In an unexpected development, Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were spotted together at Patna airport on Friday. Their brief exchange drew media attention, with journalists speculating whether the meeting between the former RJD leader, who was once a sharp critic of the BJP-RSS, and the BJP parliamentarian hinted at any emerging political realignment.

Rahul Gandhi raises ‘vote chori’ allegations

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of casting votes in both Delhi and Bihar during the first phase of the polls. Addressing rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, Gandhi alleged electoral malpractice, stating that the Congress had produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana elections. He said, “The Election Commission cannot deny the charges.”

With campaigning set to end on Sunday evening, all eyes are now on the second phase of voting that will determine the final outcome of Bihar’s high-stakes assembly contest.