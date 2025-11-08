Bihar election 2025 live: PM Modi to hold rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah today as final phase battle heats up
Bihar election 2025 live: As Bihar heads for phase 2 polls on Nov 11, parties have intensified their campaigns. The first phase saw 64.6% turnout amid claims of "pro-incumbency" by the BJP.
Bihar election 2025 live: As Bihar gears up for the second and final phase of the 2025 assembly elections on November 11, political campaigning has gained pace across the state. Out of 243 constituencies, 122 will go to the polls in what is shaping up to be a neck-and-neck contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Janata Dal (United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. ...Read More
According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are in the fray for this phase.
The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a voter turnout of 64.6%, data from the Election Commission showed. Begusarai registered the highest turnout at 67.32%, while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36% till 5 pm.
While the BJP hailed the turnout as evidence of “pro-incumbency,” the Congress maintained it had “ground reports” suggesting that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the participation as a reflection of public confidence, saying the high voter turnout was a sign of the “trust people have in the track record of Narendra and Nitish.”
Modi, Shah lead NDA campaign blitz
On Friday, Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and other star campaigners led an intensive campaign push in the state. Shah addressed three rallies and held a roadshow as part of the NDA’s final outreach before campaigning ends on November 9. The BJP’s top brass is banking on a strong voter response to consolidate its position ahead of the November 11 polls.
Unlikely encounter in Patna
In an unexpected development, Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were spotted together at Patna airport on Friday. Their brief exchange drew media attention, with journalists speculating whether the meeting between the former RJD leader, who was once a sharp critic of the BJP-RSS, and the BJP parliamentarian hinted at any emerging political realignment.
Rahul Gandhi raises ‘vote chori’ allegations
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP leaders of casting votes in both Delhi and Bihar during the first phase of the polls. Addressing rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, Gandhi alleged electoral malpractice, stating that the Congress had produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana elections. He said, “The Election Commission cannot deny the charges.”
With campaigning set to end on Sunday evening, all eyes are now on the second phase of voting that will determine the final outcome of Bihar’s high-stakes assembly contest.
Bihar election 2025 live: ‘Treasury was looted in name of relief,’ says Nitish Kumar recalling pre-2005 state
Bihar election 2025 live: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar reiterated his government’s commitment to building a disaster-resilient state, highlighting major reforms implemented over the past two decades.
In a letter to the people of Bihar, he recalled how, before 2005, the state lacked systems to handle floods, droughts, and other calamities.
Nitish detailed the establishment of the Disaster Management Department, the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA), and the setup of relief camps, community kitchens, and modern flood-control infrastructure as key steps taken since his government came to power.
Targeting the pre-2005 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regime, Nitish said, “Before the year 2005, no work was done in the state to prevent disasters. There were no solid arrangements to deal with floods, droughts, fires, earthquakes, etc. The people of North Bihar suffered from floods, while those in South-West Bihar suffered from droughts. However, the then government did not care about these issues at all. There was a severe lack of resources for disaster prevention. In the name of disaster relief, the government treasury was looted,” ANI reported.
Bihar election 2025 live: Shahnawaz Hussain mocks Rahul Gandhi, calls his rally a ‘complete flop’
Bihar election 2025 live: BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming his rally in Bihar failed to draw crowds.
“Rahul Gandhi's homework is useless. Nalanda University has been built, and Vikramshila University is also being built in Bhagalpur. His team is giving him wrong information. Rahul Gandhi's rally was a complete flop. The crowd has come to Amit Shah's rally,” Hussain said, asserting that public support in the state remains firmly with the BJP.
Bihar election 2025 live: ‘Never felt like an MLA or minister…,’ says former deputy CM Renu Devi ahead of phase 2 poll
Bihar election 2025 live: As Bihar gears up for the second phase of assembly elections on November 11, former deputy chief minister Renu Devi said her focus remains on staying connected with the people of Bettiah.
Emphasising her grassroots engagement, she said she spends time “meeting them, living with them, walking on the same roads, visiting their schools, and sharing in their joys and sorrows.”
Highlighting the deep bond she shares with her constituents, Renu Devi added, “They are like my sisters and daughters, and who doesn’t care about their sisters and daughters? Everyone respects them. That’s why there has never been any complaint against me… I’ve never felt like I’m just an MLA, a minister, or a deputy CM. For me, it’s always been about serving everyone, and they’re always there for me,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.
Bihar election 2025 live: Ramdas Athawale hails Nitish Kumar’s leadership, praises PM Modi’s support for Bihar
Bihar election 2025 live: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday lauded chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar’s continued development support.
“This Bihar Assembly election is very important and positive for us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a massive package for Bihar, and over the past 11 years, the state has received immense support from the Government of India. Nitish Kumar is an excellent leader with a socialist ideology, and under his leadership, Bihar is progressing on the path of development,” Athawale said in Patna, reported news agency PTI.
Bihar election 2025 live: PM Modi to hold rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah
Bihar election 2025 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Friday as part of the BJP-led NDA’s final campaign push before the last phase of Bihar assembly elections.
In a post on X, Modi said, “My family members, who have taken the resolve of 'Developed Bihar', are going to ensure a massive majority for the NDA even in the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.”
He added, “Amidst this immense support, tomorrow morning around 11 a.m., I will seek the blessings of the people-public in the public meetings in Sitamarhi, and in the afternoon around 1 pm in Bettiah.”
Bihar election 2025 live: Amit Shah warns Bhagalpur voters against ‘return of riots’
Bihar election 2025 live: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Shah said, “I just witnessed a surprising scene where Lalu ji is sitting with his son and he is giving a ticket to Shahabuddin's son."
"Lalu's son is seen raising the slogan of 'Shahabuddin Amar rahe'. People of Bhagalpur, have you forgotten the riots? Do you want that time to come again? Shahabuddin's son, Osama, is contesting in this election. If Osama wins, there will be riots again in Bhagalpur. If BJP wins, you will see development in Bhagalpur,” he said, news agency ANI reported.
Osama Shahab, 31, the son of the late RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting his first election from Raghunathpur on an RJD ticket.
Bihar election 2025 live: ‘Jamui voters backing NDA,’ says BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh
Bihar election 2025 live: BJP candidate from Jamui assembly constituency Shreyasi Singh on Saturday expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects, citing strong voter turnout and public response. “The vote percentage seen, definitely all the voters are coming in favor of NDA... The atmosphere in Jamui district is in favor of NDA. The response to the Union Home Minister's rally was unmatched at any other rally. The entire venue was filled with new energy,” she said.