bihar election 2020
Bihar election results 2020: NDA ahead in Seemanchal, Kosi in early trends

Bihar election results 2020: NDA ahead in Seemanchal, Kosi in early trends

The JD-U and its ally BJP are ahead in Seemanchal and Kosi regions according to in the early trends of the Bihar assembly election results.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:14 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Purnia
Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly election in Patna on Tuesday.
Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly election in Patna on Tuesday.(PTI)
         

The early trend coming from 37 seats of seven districts - four in Seemanchal and three in Kosi - indicate the ruling NDA has an edge over the opposition Grand Alliance (GA) with JD-U ahead in Kosi and the BJP in Seemanchal.

Kosi which comprises Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura district has 13 assembly seats while Seemanchal which consists of four districts, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura and Araria, has 24 assembly segments.

In Madhepura, Nitihs Kumar’s JD-U is ahead in Madhepura (Sadar), Singheshwar (SC). It is also in the lead in Supaul.

In Seemanchal, the JD-U is ahead on Dhamdaha and Rupauli seats while its ally BJP is maintaining its lead in the assembly seats in Purnia, Pranpur, Katihar and Sikti.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020.

In Kosi the JD-U had fielded 10 candidates, the BJP two and VIP one. In Seemanchal, the JD-U had fielded 11 candidates, BJP 10 VIP two and HAM-S- 1 in 2020 assembly polls.

In 2015, the JD-U had bagged 5 seats and BJP had captured 6 seats in Seemanchal which has 24 seats while in Kosi JD-U had won 8 seats followed by RJD 4 while BJP was reduced to one seat.

