When will Axis My India release poll prediction for Bihar? Here's what the pollster said

The exit poll predictions for the Bihar assembly election showed a clear victory for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA bloc, with the opposition Mahagathbandhan coming in a distant second. Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, in Katihar on Tuesday. (@CEOBiharX/ANI Photo) (@CEOBiharX)

The post-poll surveys were released shortly after the conclusion of the second phase of polling on Tuesday.

Several pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq and Bhaskar, predicted at least 140 seats for the NDA, while others like Peoples Pulse, People's Insight, JVC and Polstrat showed a clear majority for the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

However, many pollsters, like Axis My India, C-Voter and Today's Chanakya, didn't release their figures on Tuesday.

When will Axis My India announce exit poll?

While most of the projections were released from 6:30 pm onwards on Tuesday, Axis My India said it will announce the Bihar exit poll on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the pollster said the exit poll for the Bihar polls will be released on November 12, from 5:30 pm onwards.

Today's Chanakya has also said that its exit poll will be released on Wednesday.

“We will release our analysis on Bihar Assembly Elections tomorrow 12 Nov 2025, which kindly be noted,” Today's Chanakya posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Dainik Bhaskar projected 145-160 seats for the NDA, 73-91 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-3 for the Jan Suraaj. The Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely winning 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats.

The People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 for Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj party.

Exit poll projections are made by election survey agencies based on surveys of sample groups spread across all the constituencies in the state. The agencies take interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes.

However, the exit polls not always duplicate the election results and several instances in the past have proved exit polls wrong.