When will Today's Chanakya exit poll be released? Pollster shares update

Exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 rolled out on Tuesday evening, after the conclusion of the Phase 2 polling. Most pollsters, except Today's Chanakya, released their projections after 6:30 pm, giving a clear edge to the NDA with their seats ranging from 133-167. Exit poll results: A security official stands guard as voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections(PTI)

Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections is scheduled to take place on November 14. Follow Bihar exit poll results live updates

Today's Chanakya exit poll prediction

While most surveyors released their figures on Tuesday evening, Today's Chanakya exit poll will be rolled out on Wednesday, November 12.

“We will release our analysis on Bihar Assembly Elections tomorrow 12 Nov 2025, which kindly be noted,” Today's Chanakya said in a post on X.

Axis My India exit poll for Bihar assembly elections will also be released on Wednesday, from 5:30 pm onwards.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll, meanwhile, projected a comfortable victory for the NDA, with 130-138 seats and 100-108 wins for the Mahagathbandhan - RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Matrize exit poll projected 147-167 for the National Democratic Alliance, that primarily comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU). The Mahagathbandhan, which hopes to overthrow the NDA government, is projected to win 70-90 seats, as per Matrize.

Peoples Pulse SAID the NDA is projected to bag 133-159 seats, Mahagathbandhan 75-101 and Prashant Kishor's JSP, barely opening its account, not more than five wins.

P-Marq exit poll also projected similar outcome, forecasting 142-162 for the NDA, 80-98 or the Mahagathbandhan and 1-4 seats for Prashant Kishor's JSP.