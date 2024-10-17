Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 25, Opposition targets Nitish Kumar government over liquor ban

At least 25 people have died in Bihar's Saran and Siwan districts after consuming spurious liquor, with the death toll in the hooch tragedy likely to rise, officials said. Preliminary investigations revealed that methyl alcohol was mixed with industrial spirit, the consumption of which caused the incident. People being treated after the consumption of suspected spurious liquor, in Saran, (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Due to the severity of the situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting with DGP Alok Raj and officials of the Excise and Prohibition department. The chief minister asked all top officials to visit the spots personally and assess the situation. He also instructed the DGP to take the strictest action against the perpetrators.

"Two special investigating teams have also been set up in the aftermath of the incident. The one set up at the local level will be looking into the criminality involved in the latest episode. Another SIT has been set up by the Department of Prohibition in Patna which will carry out a comprehensive study of all such incidents that have taken place in the recent past, based upon which a plan of action will be drawn out," the DGP told PTI.

While addressing the media, DGP Alok Raj confirmed that a total of 25 people have died after the consumption of illicit liquor. He also said that 12 people have been arrested for their role in the hooch tragedy. 49 people are still undergoing treatment.

20 people died in Siwan’s Bhagwanpur, Madhar, Khaira and Koudia, while five people died in Saran.

Saran DM Mukul Kumar Gupta said that the kin of the deceased will have to take a pledge to support the liquor ban imposed by the state government. If the postmortem reports meet the conditions, they will be given ₹4 lakh as the ex-gratia amount.

Opposition leaders attack Nitish Kumar's government

Opposition leaders in Bihar attacked Nitish Kumar and the BJP alliance government in the state over the increasing case of liquor-related deaths and the impact of the prohibition in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, “Over 30 persons have died and several others lost their vision, but the CM has not even expressed condolence so far. This is murder. The incidents are repeating and liquor is available everywhere. The mafia has protection to unleash such trauma in society.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the NDA government over the fatalities, saying a liquor ban is in force in the state but illegal trade of spurious liquor is rampant.

Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma said, “There is a nexus operating in the state and the mafiosi have developed a parallel economy through rampant smuggling and trade of illicit liquor. The government has failed to rein in the mafiosi. It is happy with the fact that Bihar is a dry state on paper and least bothered if it is effective or not.”

However, JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad slammed the opposition for their attacks, and said, “The kind of language opposition leaders use only boosts the morale of the mafia. The government always deals with such elements sternly and more steps will be taken to nail the liquor mafia.”