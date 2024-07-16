Bihar: Jitan Sahani's murder sparks huge political slugfest; deputy CM reacts

Hours after brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani on Tuesday, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary assured that action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. He said the state government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family. VIP leader Mukesh Sahani(HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader further said chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the case at the earliest. “Proper investigation will be carried out and the accused will not be spared,” Samrat Chaudhary told ANI.

Also read | Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga

Jitan Sahani was murdered in his house in Darbhanga's Supaul Bazaar area and his body was found in his ancestral house on Tuesday morning. Reports claim that the victim was murdered with sharp weapons.

Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Yadav questioned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar awareness on the state of affairs in Bihar. "What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state. No political leader is safe in Bihar... The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," Yadav told ANI.

The ruling JDU leader Neeraj Kumar described the murder as unfortunate, brutal and painful. "We have faith in the police investigation and we urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family," Kumar said.

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea, Pappu Yadav questioned Chief minister Nitish Kumar, “A series of murders have happened in Bihar in the last few days. The state government has got nothing to do with law and order in the state. Bihar is in the grips of criminals... Is this Nitish Kumar's good governance?,” Yadav questioned.

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin said, "Jungle raj was when the criminals hid in Tejashwi Yadav's residence and operated from there. In our government, the criminals know that they will be punished for their crimes sooner or later."

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the people are suffering due to lack of law and order in the state. "Required action should be taken in the matter. If the Bihar Government is not able to handle the state, the CM should say 'I quit," Jha told ANI.

The Bihar police posted on social media platform X that a forensic sciences lab team has have reached the spot. An SIT team formed by Deputy Inspector General of Police and a dog squad have left for the spot for successful investigation of the case.