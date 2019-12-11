Bihar minister escapes attack on convoy, three cops hurt, vehicles damaged

india

A Bihar minister’s convoy was attacked about 250 km from Patna by supporters of the losing candidate in the elections for the position of the chairman of Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in Supaul town of north Bihar. Three policemen were injured and two escort vehicles in the convoy of state welfare minister Ramesh Rishidev were damaged. The minister escaped unhurt.

Police suspect the protests were instigated by one Ateesh Kumar who lost the PAC election. Soon after the results were announced, Kumar’s supporters began shouting slogans alleging irregularities in the counting of votes and accused the administration of supporting the winning candidate. The protestors soon blocked the Patel Chowk, where the minister’s convoy was caught in the melee while on its way to Madhepura town.

Police resorted to firing and lathi-charge but not before protestors had attacked and injured three cops and damaged two vehicles in the minister’s convoy. “The minister’s vehicle was diverted,” said a cop.

Police fired three to four rounds in the air to control the violent mob and arrested more than a dozen protestors said the SP.

“Three police officials including a sub-divisional police officer was injured in the incident,” said Supaul superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar.

JD(U) minister Rishidev said, “I was not aware of the protest... escort vehicles accompanying me were damaged.”

A PACS is a grassroots-level unit that gives loans to rural agricultural borrowers and collects repayments. It is considered the final link between the borrowers and the financing agencies. The election for the chairman of PACS is hotly contested by political parties.