Bihar minister skewers officials in viral video, says call me choron ka sardar
Bihar’s agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh said Bihar was facing its worst drought in 100 years but according to reports received from officials, there was no problem on the ground
BHABUA: Bihar’s agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh on Sunday publicly conveyed his displeasure with the state of affairs in the farm department under his charge, saying there was all-pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers.
“As the minister of the agriculture department, you can call me choron ka sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.
The minister vowed to check the malpractices and asked people to hit the street in protest if he failed.
Singh’s outburst came after hundreds of farmers at the function to felicitate him on his appointment as minister complained about corruption and mismanagement in paddy procurement, sale of seeds, fertilizer distribution and grant of diesel subsidy by his department.
The minister said Bihar was suffering the most severe drought in 100 years but officials were misleading the government with fake reports.
“I visited Jamui and Munger districts and saw they were facing drought due to scanty rainfall, but officials are reporting good rains, good paddy transplant and greenery all over. Similarly, no farmer purchased seeds from Bihar Rajya Beej Nigam Limited because of lack of faith in its quality, but the corporation was running on statistics,” Singh, who is from Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said.
He said that farmers were forced to buy pesticides and other chemicals for each bag of subsidized fertilizer that they bought.
Singh warned agriculture officials of stringent action if they did not change the wrong practices and work in the interest of farmers.
To be sure, the farm minister Sudhakar Singh is already under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party which wants chief minister Nitish Kumar to sack him. Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi last month said Sudhakar Singh was an accused in two cases linked to alleged embezzlement of rice worth ₹5.31 crore in the State Food Corporation
According to reports, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das had also questioned the appointment of Sudhakar Singh, who is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh.
-
Illegal building in Pydhonie to be razed, 90 families lose homes
Mumbai: On Monday afternoon, anxious residents of Gulistan Apartments at the crowded Ismail Curtay Road, in Pydhonie, were seen gathered outside the building, helplessly trying to figure out their next move in the face of imminent homelessness. The building stands on plot no. 57-59. Ninety families who put in their life's savings in buying homes in the nine-storey building were rendered homeless on Monday. Workers from BEST aided civic officials in Monday's operations.
-
Vikramaditya leads Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra
MLA Vikramaditya Singh said that the police recruitment paper leak case has exposed BJP's corruption. Singh said that as soon as Congress will come to power, it will expose the corruption under the BJP rule and the culprits of the paper leak scam will be brought to book. He said that Congress will fulfil the promise of employing the jobless youth.
-
Four days after fire, Bonsari residents get back power, water
Four days after a massive fire that broke out in a tar manufacturing unit in the Bonsari region of Turbhe TTC area, residents finally got electricity back on Monday evening. In a predominantly slum colony of over 5,000 residents, the heat generated by the fire affected the homes of the residents with the fire reaching a couple of houses as well. The raging fire had destroyed the earlier cable.
-
In Ratnagiri, a refinery throws up new grist for Sena vs Sena
The proposed refinery and petrochemical project in Ratnagiri, touted as one of Asia's largest oil refineries, is turning into a flashpoint for the battle between the Shinde-BJP government and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. In March 2019, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the-then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had scrapped the land acquisition process for the same project at Nanar which is 20 kilometres away from the new site.
-
HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates blood bank in Nalagarh
SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also president of the State Red Cross Society, today dedicated the newly established blood bank to the public at Community Health Centre Nalagarh in Solan district on Monday. Member of the Indian Red Cross Management Committee and president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present on the occasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics