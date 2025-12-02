Bihar MLA Vibha Devi struggles to read oath, nudges fellow legislator to help, video goes viral

A newly-elected legislator in Bihar had some trouble reading her own oath in the state Assembly. A video of Janata Dal (United) MLA Vibha Devi trying to read the oath has gone viral on social media, with users wondering how the politician could struggle so much. JDU MLA Vibha Devi fumbles while reading her oath in the Bihar Assembly.(ANI)

The clip shows Vibha Devi's name being announced in the Assembly, after which she is seen standing before the members of Assembly.

Shortly after she began reading the oath, her voice started to quiver as she visibly struggled to articulate. She then nudged a fellow legislator seated next to her to help her out and dictate.

Vibha Devi is a JD(MLA) who won the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections from the Nawada seat. She defeated her opponent and RJD candidate Kaushal Yadav by over 27,000 votes.

Vibha Devi is the wife of former MLA and strongman Raj Ballabh Yadav.

The video of her fumbling while taking oath in the Bihar Assembly was widely shared online, sparking several reactions. "Ah, nothing like starting a political career by needing a little help reading. Inspiring," an X user wrote, taking a sarcastic jibe.

Another user pointed out that Vibha Devi was elected from the same seat in 2020, yet didn't know how to read the oath. "She was elected from the same seat in 2020 as well. This is her second time taking the oath..," the user said.

"If you can’t read the oath, how will you read the bills? India deserves better," wrote another.

However, some users also highlighted that the MLA was chosen by the people, which they said was more important. "So now democracy needs a marksheet? A peon needs a certificate because it’s a job. An MLA needs the people’s mandate and that’s worth more than any degree. Yes, it’s good to have education no doubt. But democracy runs on public trust, not elitist gatekeeping. Some of India’s greatest leaders weren’t qualified on paper, yet they were chosen by the people," an X user wrote.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly took place in two phases in November and the ruling NDA, which the JDU is also part of, registered a thumping victory.