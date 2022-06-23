Bihar: Mob allegedly attacks police station; 19 cops including SHO injured

At least 19 policemen including the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district were injured on Wednesday after a mob allegedly attacked the police team that had gone to Dostiyaan village closer to Indo-Nepal border to nab drinkers.

Police received a tip-off about some people who were creating nuisance after consuming alcohol in the village.

According to Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai, the incident took place after a police team led by SHO Rabindra Kumar reached the village to nab the culprits.

Police identified and caught three persons namely Babloo, Alok Kumar Paswan and a school teacher, Raju.

As soon as the police got hold of the three culprits, a clash erupted after a strong mob of 25-30 local residents, most of them kin of the accused, rushed to the spot to free those caught.

The angry mob then assaulted the police team with sticks and bricks resulting in injuries to the SHO and 18 members of the team, forcing them to retreat.

“As our team members came out from Dostiyan village, they saw a mob of 25-30 people mostly women and children who were armed with sticks and stones. Suddenly, the mob launched an attack on the police team and started pelting stones,” said Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar, who arrived at the spot after the incident occurred.

All the injured were rushed to the primary health centre for treatment. Policemen in large numbers were deployed to bring the situation under control. A case has been lodged against 33 named and 22 unknown persons in this connection.

“So far 22 accused including 15 women and six school teachers have been arrested and forwarded them to judicial custody”, the SP said.

Police said Raju, posted as a school teacher and others arrested are said to be headmaster Din Rahi and teacher Priyanka Kumar.

Rahi’s daughter Deep Sikha alleged that police raided her house late at night without any female constable and broke open the gate and caught her father illegally.

Meanwhile, former block pramukh Jai Kishore Sah claimed that no policemen were injured in the incident.

