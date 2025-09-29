‘Bihar sitting on time bomb of corruption’: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacks NDA government

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Bihar was sitting on a time bomb of corruption and unemployment, and claimed that the Nitish Kumar government will not be able to fulfil the promises it made in the run-up to the elections, as it would cost the exchequer a staggering ₹7 lakh crore. Tejashwi Yadav attacked the top leadership of the ruling NDA, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar Yadav(HT File Photo)

Speaking to reporters, Yadav reiterated that the announcements made by the government in the last few days have all been imitations of promises he had made earlier, maintaining that the opposition has a backup plan to outsmart the ruling NDA.

“They have announced so many sops in view of the upcoming polls. It would cost the exchequer a staggering ₹7 lakh crore. They do not have enough revenue to fulfil the promises,” he said.

Attacking the top leadership of the ruling NDA, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, Yadav said: “Bihar is sitting on the time bomb of corruption and unemployment.”

Reacting to the RJD leader’s remarks, ruling JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha said, “Tejashwi will not understand the big strides Bihar has made from where RJD had left since 2005 and how women of the state are now ready to give a boost to the rural economy... Tejashwi is free to do wishful thinking, but the people are not going to look beyond CM Nitish Kumar...”