Bihar: Son of Congress MLA from Kadwa found dead in Patna, suicide suspected

The son of a Congress MLA from Kadwa died in his house in Patna on Monday. The minor who was studying in 12th standard, allegedly died by suicide. Congress leader's lone son commits suicide, found dead in Patna(Representative/Shutterstock)

The police and forensics team have arrived on the scene but no suicide note has been found. Further details are awaited.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).